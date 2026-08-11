20Aug

In Conversation: The Affordability Series

Aug 20, 2026 | 6:30pm–8:30pm
WNYC EVENTS
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Janae and Guest

Join WNYC's NYC Now for a live podcast with host Janae Pierre. It's the second event in a five-part live community series focused on New York City’s affordability crisis.

IN CONVERSATION: THE AFFORDABILITY SERIES brings New Yorkers together across lines of income, identity, and experience to explore how the affordability crisis impacts their lives—and where shared interests can lead to deeper understanding and solutions.

On Thursday, August 20, we’ll be at HANAC Harmony JVL Older Adult Center in Astoria, Queens.

We’re bringing together tenants and property owners to explore how rising costs, public policy, and an increasingly strained housing system affect their daily lives—and whether shared challenges can create opportunities for common ground and practical solutions.

There will also be a special guest, trivia, and a chance to take home some WNYC swag! Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the event starts at 7 pm.

Tickets are free, but registration is required.

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