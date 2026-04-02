17Aug

Live Taping of Classical Music Happy Hour with Jon Batiste

Aug 17, 2026 | 12:30pm–2:00pm
WQXR EVENTS
IN-PERSON
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Join host and renowned pianist Manny Ax for a live taping of his Classical Music Happy Hour podcast, featuring special guest Jon Batiste. 

They will share stories from musical careers on the road, chat about favorite musical pieces, answer listener questions, and talk about Batiste's new album, Black Mozart, all up close, in an intimate setting.

Other Upcoming Events

August 14 5:00 PM

Radiolab: Grass Fed - Live at Little Island (8/14, 8/15, 8/16)

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park, Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10014

IN-PERSON

August 14 7:00 PM

New York Guitar Festival at Bryant Park with Host John Schaefer (8/14 & 8/15)

Bryant Park NYC

COMMUNITY EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

August 26 7:00 PM

Radiolab Presents: Viscera

21A Clinton Street, NY, NY 10002

IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

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