New Yorker Radio Hour Live with David Remnick at Tribeca

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Live episode recording. Join The New Yorker editor David Remnick for a conversation with former Obama speechwriter and political podcaster Jon Lovett (Lovett or Leave It, Pod Save America). They’ll discuss the midterm elections, the Democratic Party's identity crisis, the influence of podcasting on our politics, and what counts as a scandal these days. Donald Trump's second term isn't even half way over; what else could happen, and where does America go from here? Can a new breed of young Democratic candidates revive the party’s declining reputation? And how did Lovett get kicked off Survivor so quickly?

The New Yorker Radio Hour is a weekly program presented by the magazine’s editor, David Remnick, and produced by WNYC and The New Yorker. It airs on public radio stations across the U.S. and Canada, on YouTube, and all audio podcast platforms.