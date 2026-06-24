On the Media Presents American Emergency: The Movement to Kill FEMA

Join On the Media’s Micah Loewinger and Eloise Blondiau in conversation with reporter Nancy Solomon for a deep dive into their reporting for OTM’s latest series - American Emergency: The Movement to Kill FEMA.

After years of reporting on far-right militias, OTM co-host Micah Loewinger knew that extremist groups often showed up after natural disasters to recruit, fundraise, and spit-shine their public image. But it wasn’t clear why they hated FEMA so much. After digging around in right-wing media archives, it became clear that the anti-FEMA lore went back decades.

The four-part investigation examines how the agency tasked with saving America became so distrusted, despised, and defunded and, looking to the future, how the agency will be reshaped during the Trump administration.

On June 24th at 7pm, reporter Nancy Solomon will speak to Micah Loewinger and his series collaborator, OTM Senior Producer Eloise Blondiau, about the making of American Emergency, and they will be joined on stage by former FEMA official MaryAnn Tierney who will offer her expertise on the agency she worked at for more than a decade.