Matching Gifts FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a matching gift?

A matching gift is when a donor’s employer donates an equal or greater amount to the same non-profit organization.

Does my employer participate in a matching gifts program?

Many employers do, just enter your employers name into the search box on the previous page to find out. If your employer does participate in a matching gifts program, follow the instructions on how to submit your request. Many employers require donors to submit a request via their company’s intranet or via a paper form. The search results will provide you with a link to either your employer’s intranet or the paper form.

How do I submit a paper form?

Once you’ve obtained the form, please fill out your information (please remember to sign your name) and forward it to our offices at:

New York Public Radio

Attn: Gift Processing-Matching Gifts Program

160 Varick Street, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10013

You may also fax or email your form to:

646-829-4317

matchinggifts@nypublicradio.org

What is NYPR’s EIN number?

Our tax id number is 13-3015230.

How long does it take to receive a matching gift?

Please be advised we can only confirm gifts and pledges that are paid off. We cannot confirm receipt of unfulfilled pledges. Therefore, if you make a pledge and submit a request, we must wait for payment before confirming. Matching gift forms and requests are processed daily; however, each employer has their own payment schedule.

Do employers match sustaining pledges?

Monthly donations should be submitted at the end of the year when the pledge has been fulfilled. Employers will not match an unfulfilled pledge.

I requested a thank you gift; will this affect my match eligibility?

Employers will match the tax-deductible portion of your donation. If you requested a thank you gift with your gift or pledge; we must deduct the value of the item.