Scam Alert

WNYC is currently investigating reports of emails being sent by individuals falsely claiming to be WNYC hosts/producers (including Alison Stewart, Brian Lehrer and David Remnick). Most have been sent to authors suggesting interviews about their book or books. Please note:

WNYC hosts and producers do not use gmail.com email addresses for outreach. Only emails originating from wnyc.org or nypublicradio.org email addresses would be legitimate.

or email addresses would be legitimate. WNYC does not solicit donations from authors or other guests in exchange for being featured on air. We do not charge a fee for production or promotion.

If you have received this type of email, please copy the original email--including the full email headers--and email it to us at: ScamReport@wnyc.org

Further info:

All Of It with Alison Stewart segment about email scams: https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/all-of-it/articles/the-latest-tips-for-avoiding-email-scams

The Brian Lehrer Show segment on these scams: https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/bl/articles/how-to-avoid-sneaky-phishing-scams

Gothamist Reporting

https://gothamist.com/news/is-that-wnyc-interview-invite-real-or-part-of-an-emerging-scam-model