Scam Alert
WNYC is currently investigating reports of emails being sent by individuals falsely claiming to be WNYC hosts/producers (including Alison Stewart, Brian Lehrer and David Remnick). Most have been sent to authors suggesting interviews about their book or books. Please note:
- WNYC hosts and producers do not use gmail.com email addresses for outreach. Only emails originating from wnyc.org or nypublicradio.org email addresses would be legitimate.
- WNYC does not solicit donations from authors or other guests in exchange for being featured on air. We do not charge a fee for production or promotion.
If you have received this type of email, please copy the original email--including the full email headers--and email it to us at: ScamReport@wnyc.org
Further info:
All Of It with Alison Stewart segment about email scams: https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/all-of-it/articles/the-latest-tips-for-avoiding-email-scams
The Brian Lehrer Show segment on these scams: https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/bl/articles/how-to-avoid-sneaky-phishing-scams
Gothamist Reporting
https://gothamist.com/news/is-that-wnyc-interview-invite-real-or-part-of-an-emerging-scam-model