Website & App Issues

If your connection drops while you’re listening in the WNYC app, the stream may not pick back up on its own. To get it going again, close the app completely and reopen it, then restart your stream. This doesn’t happen every time, but it can come up now and then, especially if your signal is spotty.

Some guest pages on wnyc.org, like the ones under wnyc.org/people, may show only the person’s name without the usual list of their appearances on shows. This is a known issue, and we have plans to fix this in the future. In the meantime, you can try searching the show’s page or the site for the guest’s name to find their episodes.

Why can’t I find partner shows when I browse in the WNYC app?

Partner shows are no longer appearing in the Browse section of the WNYC app. We’re aware of the issue and are working to correct this. We do not currently have a timeframe for a fix.

If you’re looking for a specific partner show, you can listen on wnyc.org by visiting https://wnyc.org/partner-shows