During the premiere episode of "Ask Governor Sherrill," New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday called on FIFA to put up money to help NJ Transit move the hordes of spectators coming to the region for the World Cup this summer.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill took call after call Wednesday night from people who told her state police had been overly aggressive in violent clashes with protesters outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center this weekend.

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WNYC continues its proud tradition of making New Jersey’s top official directly available to the people of the Garden State.

On “Ask Governor Sherrill,” — presented in partnership with WBGO of Newark, WHYY of Philadelphia and South Jersey, and Montclair State University — host Michael Hill and Gov. Mikie Sherrill explore the issues most important to New Jerseyans. Affordability. Transportation, the quality and costs of our schools. The decisions made every day about how to spend our tax dollars. We explore the politics, practicalities and policies that shape New Jerseyans’ lives.

And we hear directly from you. Call in at 844-745-8255 to speak with the governor, or submit your questions here in advance.

“Ask Governor Sherrill” airs bi-monthly on WNYC and partnered media, with dates announced here. Our premiere episode airs Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.