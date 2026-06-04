Ask Governor Sherrill
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WNYC continues its proud tradition of making New Jersey’s top official directly available to the people of the Garden State.
On “Ask Governor Sherrill,” — presented in partnership with WBGO of Newark, WHYY of Philadelphia and South Jersey, and Montclair State University — host Michael Hill and Gov. Mikie Sherrill explore the issues most important to New Jerseyans. Affordability. Transportation, the quality and costs of our schools. The decisions made every day about how to spend our tax dollars. We explore the politics, practicalities and policies that shape New Jerseyans’ lives.
And we hear directly from you. Call in at 844-745-8255 to speak with the governor, or submit your questions here in advance.
“Ask Governor Sherrill” airs bi-monthly on WNYC and partnered media, with dates announced here. Our premiere episode airs Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.
Ask Governor Sherrill
“Ask Governor Sherrill” is your chance to speak with New Jersey’s governor directly, as we probe the issues most important to residents of the Garden State. Call in at 844-745-8255 or submit your questions here.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations