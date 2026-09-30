100 Years of 100 Things

"100 Years of 100 Things" is part of WNYC’s centennial celebration. Each week, we’ll take listeners through a century’s worth of history of things that shape our politics, our lives and our world. Topics will include everything from immigration policy to political conventions, American capitalism to American socialism, the Jersey Shore to the Catskills, baseball to ice cream.

Stories

100 Years of 100 Things: You!

It's #100 in the centennial series: your stories of how your life differs from, and what it shares with, that of your grandparents, plus a funny family story from your history.
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100 Years of 100 Things: The Fight for Gay Rights

As our centennial series continues, Marc Stein, the Jamie and Phyllis Pasker professor of history at San Francisco State University, director of the OutHistory website, author and edi...
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100 Years of 100 Things: Cancer Research

Each year the news division hosts the WNYC Health Convening with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as an opportunity for healthcare experts and practitioners to inform WNYC'...
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100 Years of 100 Things: Shortwave Radio

As our centennial series continues, Katie Thornton, host of The Divided Dial, a series on WNYC's On the Media, independent journalist, public historian, and Fulbright fellow, talks ab...
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100 Years of 100 Things: Best Sellers

Tina Jordan looks at the history of best-selling books and what that says out the past century of American culture.
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100 Years of 100 Things: New York Films

As our centennial series continues, James Sanders, architect, author, filmmaker, and co-writer with Ric Burns of the PBS series "New York: A Documentary Film" and its companion volume...
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100 Years of 100 Things: The NYC Skyline

As our centennial series continues, Michael Kimmelman, architecture critic for The New York Times and the author of The Intimate City: Walking New York (Penguin Press, 2022), talks ab...
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300 Years of Critiquing Capitalism

John Cassidy, staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of Capitalism and Its Critics: A History: From the Industrial Revolution to AI (Macmillan, 2025), traces the last three hun...
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100 Years of 100 Things: Yogi Berra

As our centennial series continues, listeners share memories of Yankee great Yogi Berra, who also played for and managed the Mets (about whom he said, "It ain't over 'til it's over").
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100 Years of 100 Things: The Legacy of Celia Cruz

As our centennial series continues, Felix Contreras, host and co-creator of NPR's Alt.Latino, talks about the life and legacy of music icon Celia Cruz, born 100 years ago.
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100 Years of 100 Things: Commercial Aviation

As our centennial series continues, Bob van der Linden, commercial aviation curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, looks at the past 100 years of civilian air travel.
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100 Years of 100 Things: Women in the Military

As our centennial series continues, Katherine Sharp Landdeck, professor of history and director of Pioneers Oral History Project at Texas Woman's University and the author of The Wome...
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100 Years of 100 Things: Immigrant Detention

As our centennial series continues, Ana Raquel Minian, associate professor of history at Stanford and the author of In the Shadow of Liberty: The Invisible History of Immigrant Detent...
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100 Years of 100 Things: Street Photography

As our centennial series continues, Sam Barzilay, creative director & co-founder of Photoville, looks at the history of street photography, from the invention of the Leica hand-held 3...
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100 Years of 100 Things: Public Education

As our centennial series continues, Jonathan Zimmerman, professor of history of education at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of several books, including a new edition of...
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