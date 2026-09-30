The Brian Lehrer Show's 'Health & Climate Tuesdays'

A general view of a hazy city as the air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York on July 19, 2023.

With the impact of climate change on our health and our healthcare and public health systems in flux, The Brian Lehrer Show devotes part of the show on Tuesday to covering these ongoing and urgent issues.

Stories

Monsanto's Roundup at the Supreme Court

The legal affairs and the science at the center of yesterday's oral arguments on the weedkiller Roundup and its active chemical glyphosate.
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Fast-Tracking Psychedelics Research

Frederick S. Barrett talks about the use of psychedelics for mental illness and the effects of President Trump's executive order speeding up research.
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The Push for Junk Food Warning Labels in New York State

As federal food safety oversight weakens, Mary Bassett discusses her push to get Albany to pass three bills that would expand nutrition warning labels and crack down on junk food ads.
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Medicaid and Medicare in Peril?

President Trump recently said it was "not possible" for the government to fund Medicaid and Medicare. Maya Goldman unpacks what that means for the Americans who rely on those programs.
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Meet the New NYC Health Commissioner

Alister Martin, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, talks about his background and what he plans to prioritize in his new job.
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Global Warming Arrives 'Faster and Stronger' Than Expected

Why scientists are saying several of the Earth’s systems are changing faster than predicted as global temperatures rise.
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Gov. Hochul Hopes to Delay Implementing Climate Law

Gov. Hochul has recently made it clear that she intends to try to postpone the implementation of New York's 2019 climate law, citing affordability reasons.
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Fixing the Hated Cross Bronx Expressway

Siddhartha Sánchez, and CP, talk about why they are against state-led plans to repair and widen the Cross Bronx Expressway.
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Vaccine Hesitation & Misinformation

Dr. Paul Offit talks about the changes to vaccine recommendations and conceptions of public health in the current HHS.
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The Consequences of EPA’s Endangerment Finding Repeal

The effects of the Trump administration's repeal of the 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding
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What GLP-1s Know About Addiction

Dr. Dhruv Khullar talks about the effect GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic, are having on curbing addictions and what researchers are studying about that phenomenon.
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What to Know About TrumpRx

Chelsea Cirruzzo, Washington Correspondent for STAT news, explains what the Trump administration's new prescription drug marketplace aims to do, and who might save money by using it.
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(Solar) Power to the People

Elizabeth Yeampierre, attorney and executive director of UPROSE, talks about Sunset Park Solar, a grassroots project seeking to bring green power to Sunset Park residents.
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Getting Unhoused New Yorkers Inside in Bad Weather

Dave Giffen, executive director of Coalition for the Homeless, shares what the city can do to get the homeless population indoors and save lives.
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The Worst Measles Outbreak in 20 Years

Apoorva Mandavilli discusses how 2025 became the worst year for measles in the United States in more than two decades and how the country might lose its "elimination status."
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