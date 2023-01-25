Hand-picked music, genre free. 24/7 radio from New York City.
Recent New Sounds Episodes
#5155, New Sounds Live at Paul Recital Hall: On Music & Meaning
On this edition of New Sounds, we transport you to the Paul Recital Hall where a remarkable performance by bassist, Renaud Garcia Fons, and theorboist, Claire Antonini, took place.
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#4902, Rewritten Songs
Hear songs, many using the same text but new melodies, in tunes from composer/banjo player Rhiannon Giddens, vocalist/composer Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion, and jazzer Kat Edmunson.
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#4901, Echoes of Minimalism
Hear work with echoes of minimalism from London-based Akusmi; New York composer Steve Reich, as played by composer and bandleader Ken Thomson; and the experimental band Battles.
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#5005, Guitar and Guitar-Like Instruments
Hear music from London-based Turkish composer and bağlama player Ozan Baysal, Canadian-Palestinian guitarist Bilal Nasser, and American guitarist and composer William Tyler.
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#5004, Musical Storytelling
Hear storytelling music that occupies the space between speech and song by Laurie Anderson, a "television opera" by the late Robert Ashley, and "The Little Piano Book" by Bob Samarotto.
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#5002, From Soundcheck: Moira Smiley, Ashley Jackson
Harpist Ashley Jackson fuses music and storytelling on her 2025 album, "Take Me To The Water"; she plays in-studio. Plus, song collector Moira Smiley plays with a string quartet, in-studio.
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#5001, Brass Bands
Hear [celebratory] music by brass bands, with tunes from Romania’s Fanfare Ciocarlia, Ethiopian band uKanDanZ, Brooklyn bhangra partiers Red Baraat, and marching band Asphalt Orchestra.
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#5000, Musical Signposts: A Look Back and Ahead
Hear some of the musical signposts of New Sounds: David Hykes' overtone singing; Ethiojazz; the first Bang on a Can marathon; the post-rock chamber group Rachel’s; and Afrofuturist folk.
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#5154, Christopher Rountree on Julius Eastman's Gay Guerrilla
John Schaefer interviews conductor Christopher Rountree, as he walks us through Wild Up’s rendition of Gay Guerrilla by Julius Eastman in its entirety.
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#4895, Music for the Summer Solstice
Hear solstice music from Montreal-based saxophonist Allison Burik, New York-based Lithuanian composer Zibuokle Martinaityte, and “Summer” from a post-rock four seasons by Nick Zinner.
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#4900, Strange Strings
Hear strange strings from a Kronos Quartet tribute record to cosmic jazzer Sun Ra, enhanced chamber-doom by Vancouver-based The Nausea, Welsh duo Peiriant, and Magic Tuber String Band.
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#4999 With Steve Reich
Influential composer, Pulitzer Prize-winner, and New Yorker Steve Reich reflects on six decades: from early musical signposts to setting Hebrew texts, on the release of a new boxed set.
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#5153, Rhythm of the Tropics
Hear music from the waters of the Amazon in work by Brazilian pianist Amaro Freitas to a processional for Javanese Court Gamelan; plus Indian Classical music with kanjira and mridangam.
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#4998, Cross-Cultural Music From Pakistan, India, and the Punjab
Hear works that incorporate sounds captured from the radio from Chicago-based cellist Lia Kohl, sound artist Heather Stebbins and pianist Ning Yu, and Haitian-American musician Leyla McCalla.
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#4896, From the Soundcheck Podcast: Shabaka and His Trio
Hear music from Pakistan and Northern India; and by musicians from throughout the diaspora, including from the three-part collaboration Junun, NY-based Red Baraat with CSG, and others.
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#4898, Process Music
London's Shabaka Hutchings (Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming) is a vital jazz heavyweight. Recently, he retired the saxophone and began an immersive flute journey as Shabaka.
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#4997, A World of Buddhism
Hear music inspired by processes from American composer Peter Gena; harpist Mary Lattimore with accordionist Walt McClements; and the bespoke generative systems of J.P.A. Falzone.
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#4939, Ojai On The Air 2024, Part 2 of 2
Hear music from Laurie Anderson with Tenzin Choegyal and Jesse Paris Smith (New York and Tibet); chanting by the Tibetan Gyuto Monks who sing overtones; Yu Kuwabara from Japan; and more.
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#4938, Ojai On The Air 2024, Part 1 of 2
Hear music by New York composers: Missy Mazzoli's double bass concerto, an accordion version of John Zorn's "Road Runner", and alternately-tuned chamber music by Dylan Mattingly.
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#4938, Ojai On The Air 2024, Part 1 of 2
Hear American composer John Adams' “Shaker Loops”; plus music by Soviet-Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina, and electro-acoustic work by the late Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho.
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#4996, From Soundcheck, Erland Cooper and Ruckus
Hear music built around the sounds of a single instrument: violin in music by Christopher Tignor, cello in work by Julia Kent, and electric guitars in music by the late Glenn Branca.
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#4897, Songs of the Wind
The Scottish composer Erland Cooper brings an ensemble to play ambient classical works that celebrate nature. Plus, an in-studio visit from the early music band, Ruckus.
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#4894, Bang on a Can All-Stars play Ryuichi Sakamoto, Live at Roulette
Hear work with the wind as its inspiration in music by Brooklyn-based composer Christopher Cerrone, sound designer Ryan Rumery, and vocalist, composer, and choreographer Meredith Monk.
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#4894, Bang on a Can All-Stars play Ryuichi Sakamoto, Live at Roulette
From the New Sounds Live Concerts, hear the Bang On A Can All-Stars play chamber-rock versions of music by Ryuichi Sakamoto, recorded live at Roulette, from the 2024 Long Play Festival.
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#5150, Western Musicians Playing Japanese Instruments
There’s shakuhachi music from London-based multi-instrumentalist Shabaka together with rapper and flutist André 3000; work for Finnish kantele and Japanese koto, and American jazz musician and composer Charles Lloyd.
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#5149, Voice and Lower Strings: Cello & Bass
On this edition of New Sounds, hear a wide range of musical explorations from experimental artists of all kinds who fuse human voices with cello or the upright bass.
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#4995, Found Voices
Hear music that features found voices by English composer Gavin Bryars; Irish composer Emma O’Halloran; and Brooklyn-based composer Phong Tran. Plus a piece from pianist Jason Moran.
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#5148, From Soundcheck - Elori Saxl and Henry Solomon; Darian Donovan Thomas
Hear electropop art song by composer and violinist Darian Donovan Thomas; and an electroacoustic collaboration by minimalist composer Elori Saxl and saxophonist Henry Solomon, in-studio.
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#4992, Ambient Works For Voice and Keyboard
Listen to works for voices and keyboards in an ambient vein from American composer Julianna Barwick, Chicago-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Macie Stewart, and Brian Eno.
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#5147, New Releases, May 2026
On this edition of New Sounds, explore some new music inspired by ancient instruments and modern technology alike, as we wrap up the month of May.
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#4892, From the NYGF, the First 25 Years
Hear music from composer and sideman Marc Ribot, West African guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, acoustic blues from Rory Block, and cosmic inventions by Vernon Reid and zither player Laraaji.
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#5146, Bang on a Can All-Stars Play Glassworks at Roulette, Long Play Festival
Hear music recorded over the 25-year collaboration with the New York Guitar Festival from cousins of the guitar: West African Kora, Mohan veena, Turkish saz, Chinese pipa, and Arab oud.
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#5146, Bang on a Can All-Stars Play Glassworks at Roulette, Long Play Festival
Hear Glassworks transformed by Philip Glass’s music director Michael Riesman for a special performance by Bang on a Can All-Stars for this year’s Long Play Festival at Roulette.
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#4991, Borrowed Vocal Styles
Listen to borrowed vocal styles from around the world, from Tuvan and Inuit throat singing, classical Hindustani vocals, and three-part harmonies from the Republic of Georgia.
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#4893, Music for the Native Americans
Hear music by the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer Miles Davis, paired with unlikely musical descendants in celebration of Miles’ 100th birthday.
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#4893, Music for the Native Americans
Hear extensions of pow-wow traditions along with psych-rock, hip hop, jazz, and pop from Medicine Singers, singer Joe Rainey, bassist Mali Obomsawin, and song carrier Jeremy Dutcher.
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#4889, With Jason Treuting, Sō Percussion, Angélica Negrón, and Caroline Shaw
Hear collaborative music by vocalist/composer Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion from 'Rectangles and Circumstance'. Also, hear new work by Sō member Jason Treuting with friends, in-studio.
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#4888, New Music From Colombia
Hear new music from Colombia and the Colombian diaspora, including Queens band Combo Chimbita, Japan’s Minyo Crusaders, and electronic music composer and environmentalist Savan.
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#4990, Sarah Neufeld / Richard Reed Parry / Rebecca Foon from NSL at National Sawdust
From New Sounds Live, hear the "Dream Trio" from Montreal of violinist Sarah Neufeld, multi-instrumentalist Richard Reed Parry and cellist Rebecca Foon, recorded at National Sawdust.
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#5143, Ambient Country
Hear works that combine Renaissance polyphony and prog rock, art-rock, and/or thrashy noise rock by Brooklyn-based Simon Hanes; Brooklyn ensemble The Knells; and composer Kate Soper.
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#5143, Ambient Country
Hear a fusion of twangy guitars and ambient drones in this edition of New Sounds, as we explore the music of SUSS, Chuck Johnson, William Tyler, and more.
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#5142, Music for Saxes
Hear music by composer and saxophonist Travis Laplante, the Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, and the Chicago-based sax quartet ~Nois. Plus trio music from English jazzer Alabaster DePlume.
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#4989, Music Rooted in Africa
Hear works by kora master Ballaké Sissoko and cellist Vincent Segal, South African guitarist Derek Gripper, Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem's quartet, and Australia's Ausecuma Beats.
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#4887, Music in Just Intonation
Hear works in just intonation by La Monte Young, Untight, and Swedish artist Catherine Christer Hennix. Plus, Glenn Branca’s re-tuned electric guitars, and Kyle Gann’s re-tuned pianos.
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#4886, From the Soundcheck Podcast: Hatis Noit
The Japanese singer-composer-producer Hatis Noit layers her own voice - using Balkan singing, classical opera, percussive rumbles, and/or experimental pop. She performs in-studio.
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#5141, From the Soundcheck Podcast: The Bad Plus
There’s an hour of contemporary Irish music including work by Dublin-based drone-folk quartet Lankum, Franco-Italian duo Varo, and Irish-American all-star group, The Gloaming.
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#5140, Witches, Sirens, and Female Spirits
On this episode of New Sounds, take a trip down memory lane as we prepare to bid farewell to one of the most influential avant-garde jazz collectives out there: The Bad Plus.
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#5140, Witches, Sirens, and Female Spirits
From the “witch camp” settlements of northern Ghana to sirens, forest spirits, and sorceresses of various folk tales, explore music about mythicized women through the centuries on this edition of New Sounds.
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#5139, From the Soundcheck Podcast: Rebecca Foon, Eydís Evensen
Icelandic keyboardist and composer Eydís Evensen performs original pieces from her latest, Oceanic Mirror; cellist and composer Rebecca Foon plays trip-hop leaning works from Black Butterflies, in-studio.
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#4987, As Sound as a Bell
Hear bells, either real, or a sonic approximation in music by Chicago-based Macie Stewart, These New Puritans, and instrumental works by Missy Mazzoli, Mary Lattimore, and Glenn Branca.
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#4885, Acoustic Versions of Electronic Music
Hear arrangements of electronic music: Taylor Deupree’s looping patterns and pulses reworked, Aphex Twin by Alarm Will Sound, and Jeff Mills by Barcelona pianist Francesco Tristano.
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#5138, Prayer, Part 2
Hear a “non-visual film score” by Paola Prestini & Nelson Patton; music by trombonist/composer Andy Clausen recorded in The TANK, and work by trombonist/bandleader Kalia Vandever.
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#5137, Prayer, Part 1
Continuing our series of musical prayers in this edition of New Sounds, we study how spiritual compositions emerge across multiple cultures worldwide.
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#4986, Voices From Half the Globe
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#5136, New Music From Mexico For Battle of Puebla Day
From Pakistani Qawwali to the Persian flamenco artist Farnaz Ohadi to the Afro-Caribbean Garifuna people and the Afro-Mexican music of Jarana Beat, hear voices from half of the globe.
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#4985, From Soundcheck, Third Coast Percussion With Salar Nader
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#4881, From the Soundcheck Podcast, Yungchen Lhamo
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#4880, From the Soundcheck Podcast: Kiran Ahluwalia
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#4879, From the Soundcheck Podcast: Sheherazaad
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#5135, With Jessie Montgomery & The Everything Band
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#5134, New Releases, April 2026
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#4984, Music for Strings
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#4983, Songs to Nature
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#4882, From New Sounds Live: D-Composed at Merkin Hall
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#4883, Music from the Caribbean and South America
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