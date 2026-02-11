Radio Rookies
Produced by WNYC and The Bell
Become a Radio Rookie
WNYC (New York Public Radio) and The Bell are recruiting high school students to join the Radio Rookies Fall 2026 internship and lead recorded roundtable conversations with young people across NYC about issues that matter to them. Student producers will turn those conversations into short audio segments that will air on WNYC and be shared on The Bell’s channels!
We are also inviting young people ages 14-19 across New York City to participate in these conversations, and share their perspectives on issues that affect them. This is an open call for teen perspectives, and we will begin with the topic of teen takeovers and third spaces for youth in NYC.
Radio Rookies is a youth journalism program from WNYC and The Bell that gives young New Yorkers opportunities to develop journalism skills, tell stories about issues shaping their lives, and bring youth perspectives to wider audiences.
This opportunity is open to current 9th–12th graders attending NYC public or charter schools.
Click here to apply for the Fall Radio Rookies internship, and here if you'd like to participate in an upcoming roundtable.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
Resources for Educators
TEACH YOUR STUDENTS TO MAKE RADIO STORIES
Our curriculum “Radio Rookies: The Basics of Audio Journalism” covers interviews, audio commentaries, montages, and narrated features. To receive a PDF and editable Word document of the curriculum, please let us know a bit more about yourself: http://www.wnyc.org/crowdsourcing/educators-survey/ and we will email you.
You should feel free to use this guide as a template from which to base your own lesson plans tailored to the specific needs of your classrooms and subject areas.
If you are thinking about using the curriculum or already using it, please join our “Radio Rookies Educators” Facebook group to give and get feedback on the process and share what your students produce!
Here are some Radio Rookies resources that are accessible online:
- Interviewing Skills
- Choosing a Topic
- DIY Toolkit- A comic book, collection of videos, and worksheet handouts that teens can use themselves to make radio stories or educators can use to supplement the lessons they teaching.
* Additional resources:
- StoryCorps Education: Helps teach students basic interviewing and storytelling skills
- Generation PRX: Resources to help you teach and learn radio
- Teen Reporter Handbook: Radio Diaries DIY Handbook
- A Kid’s Guide to Recording Stories: Helpful for kids of all ages, from Transom
- Teach Youth Radio: Storytelling Resources for Educators: Lessons with a journalism and data focus
USE RADIO ROOKIES STORIES AS A TEACHING TOOL
Youth produced radio documentaries are valuable curriculum resources because youth voices are too often excluded from mainstream teaching materials. The Radio Rookies approach places youth voice at the center of issues-oriented instructional programs. Radio documentaries foster academic engagement by capturing the interest of students and inspiring them to question and share their beliefs and perspectives about contemporary issues.
To give you a sense of the kind of stories that may be useful resources in your teaching or work with youth, here are some pieces other educators have used in their classrooms to spark conversation:
The N-Word: It Represents Hatred
Coming Out in The Age of Lady Gaga
Seven Schools Later: One Student’s View of Segregation
Nine People, One Bedroom: A Teen’s Take on Life in Poverty
Students are pushed to ask themselves:
- What do I think about this issue?
- What has been my personal experience with this issue?
- What about my experience leads me to agree or disagree?
Integrating Radio Rookies documentaries into educational programs allows youth to do more than simply hear the opinions and viewpoints of other teens. Through listening, discussion and debate, and writing about the issues presented in these stories, students learn to share opinions and articulate their own perspectives. Ultimately teen listeners learn to validate the power of their own voices and stories to influence other people’s ideas about the important issues affecting our local, national, and global communities.
Our site organizes stories by topic, so you can easily search existing stories to see if there's something that fits with upcoming lessons:
DIY Toolkit
Check out our DIY Toolkit to learn more about journalism.
About
Radio Rookies is a Peabody Award-winning initiative from WNYC and The Bell that gives New York City teenagers and young adults the tools and training to create radio stories about themselves, their communities and their world.
Since 1999, the Radio Rookies program has conducted workshops across the city, training young people to use words and sounds to tell true stories. Radio Rookies segments give our listeners and readers a glimpse into what young people are truly facing, thinking and saying.
Rookie producers learn everything about radio journalism: From how to develop a story and conduct an interview, to how to craft a script and edit audio. Radio Rookies receive a stipend.
The Rookies’ stories air on WNYC’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on The Bell's digital platforms. Some are broadcast on NPR and the BBC and on shows like This American Life. Radio Rookies stories have won many awards over the years, including the Peabody Award, Dupont Award, the RFK Award for Excellence in Journalism, the Society of Professional Journalists Award, and several Murrow Awards. Rookies go on to use their media arts skills in school and in their future careers.
Email radiorookies@wnyc.org for more information.
Radio Rookies is supported in part by The Pinkerton Foundation, Epstein Teicher Philanthropies, and the Margaret Neubart Foundation.
Radio Rookies
Radio Rookies gives teenagers and young adults the tools and training to create radio stories about themselves, their communities and their world.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations