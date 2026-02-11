Become a Radio Rookie

WNYC (New York Public Radio) and The Bell are recruiting high school students to join the Radio Rookies Fall 2026 internship and lead recorded roundtable conversations with young people across NYC about issues that matter to them. Student producers will turn those conversations into short audio segments that will air on WNYC and be shared on The Bell’s channels! We are also inviting young people ages 14-19 across New York City to participate in these conversations, and share their perspectives on issues that affect them. This is an open call for teen perspectives, and we will begin with the topic of teen takeovers and third spaces for youth in NYC. Radio Rookies is a youth journalism program from WNYC and The Bell that gives young New Yorkers opportunities to develop journalism skills, tell stories about issues shaping their lives, and bring youth perspectives to wider audiences. This opportunity is open to current 9th–12th graders attending NYC public or charter schools. Click here to apply for the Fall Radio Rookies internship, and here if you'd like to participate in an upcoming roundtable.

Stories See More The Mary Jane Mindset: Rookies report on Marijuana Temitayo and Gemma spoke with nearly three dozen high school students who smoke weed to learn more about what they call "the Mary Jane mindset". Radio Rookies from WNYC | Play 10 min Father's Day from Radio Rookies: Trying to Do it Right and Not Repeat a Father's Mistakes When people think about teen parents, they usually picture a young mom. But what about the dads? Radio Rookies from WNYC | Play 12 min Tough to the Corps: Teen Girl Wants to Join Marines Cece Rodriguez may be tiny at 5 ’4”, 100 lbs, but she’s physically strong. Despite her family’s concerns, she dreams of testing her toughness by enlisting in the U.S. Marines. Radio Rookies from WNYC | Play 8 min Sickle and Me Nearly 100,000 Americans suffer from a disorder called Sickle Cell Anemia. Radio Rookie Bree Person hates talking about Sickle cells – but she put together this report nevertheless. Radio Rookies from WNYC | Play 9 min American Dream - Minus My Mom At 17-years-old Tangeneka Taylor moved to the U.S from Guyana with her dad and sister. Along with having to adjust to a new country, she’s had to adjust to life without her mom. Radio Rookies from WNYC | Play 8 min See More

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