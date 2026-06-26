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Soundcheck

Recent Episodes

Pianist and Story Collector Lara Downes Celebrates America @250, In-Studio

Pianist Lara Downes' latest is a multimedia piece called The Declaration Project and an album of music Hold These Truths- collected stories and music, celebrating America at 250. She plays some of these works, in-studio.
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Best of Soundcheck: Tank and the Bangas, Rodney Crowell

In this special episode of Soundcheck, we highlight some of our favorite live performances and interviews from Tank and the Bangas and Rodney Crowell.
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Dallas-born Folk Singer-Songwriter Anjimile Finds a New Level of Comfort, In-Studio

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Elizabeth and the Catapult Slows Down Enough and Stays Present (In-Studio)

Elizabeth Ziman, who performs as Elizabeth and the Catapult, is a singer-songwriter from Brooklyn. She plays new songs from her latest, "Responsible Friend", in-Studio.
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Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi Discover Common Roots Through Music, In-Studio

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Art Rock Trio Mary in the Junkyard Embraces the Light with the Dark, In-Studio

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Composer and Bassoonist Joy Guidry Transforms via Music, In-Studio

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Latin Dance Duo Ruido Tovar Combines Old Traditions with Modern Sounds, In-Studio

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Paris Paloma Offers Darkly Sharp Pop Songcraft, In-Studio

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Tank and the Bangas Stay Lifted With Playful Tunes, In-Studio

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English Post-Punk Duo Sleaford Mods Spares No Fury, In-Studio

Nottingham post-punk duo Sleaford Mods create minimalist danceable and ferocious rants against elite sleaze and fraud, in-studio.
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Avant-folk Composer Em Spel Sings Beguiling Songs, In-Studio

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The Klezmatics Were Made For These Times (In-Studio)

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Texas Aficionado Ryan Bingham Plays New Songs, In-Studio

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Hiss Golden Messenger's Warm and Earthy Folk-Rock, In-Studio

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Multi-instrumentalist Julieta Venegas Lets Go of the Past, In-Studio

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Gamelan Yowana Sari Brings the Brilliant Bursts of Metal

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Sofía Rei Connects Traditional and Future Sounds, In-Studio

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Indie Rock Songwriter Morgan Nagler Sings Her Unfiltered Songs, In-Studio

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Cellist Alisa Weilerstein Wonders 'Bout Sound and Meaning, In-Studio

Alisa Weilerstein is more than just a virtuoso cellist; she is also a winner of the MacArthur Fellowship, the so-called “genius” award and is a master of connecting music of our time with core classical repertoire. She plays some of her series, "Fragments", in-studio.
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Folk-Rock Trio The Lone Bellow Plays Some Hard-Won Songs, In-Studio

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Texas-Born Folk Artist Jana Horn Weaves a Gentle Atmosphere, In-Studio

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English Post-Punk Outfit Art Brut Doesn’t Seem Like It’s Planned! (In-Studio)

The band Art Brut has been making excitable, eccentric indie rock since their debut LP Bang Bang Rock N Roll was released in the UK back in 2005. They play a gleefully feral set of songs, in-studio.
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Alternative Rock Artist Mike Doughty Reinterprets Musical Memories, In-Studio

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Omar Offendum Fuses Hip-Hop, Poetry, and Arab Heritage, In-Studio

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Soulful Folk Music Composer Annahstasia Embraces Dynamism, In-Studio

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Storyteller Dessa Calls Attention to Current Events, In-Studio

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Julia Úlehla and Dálava Forge Ancestral Connections Via Moravian Folk Songs, In-Studio

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Argentine Singer and Guitarist Marilina Bertoldi Rebrands Rock 'n' Roll, In-Studio

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Soundcheck

Live performances and conversations in which artists talk about their work, their process, and themselves. Genre-blind but open-eared. Hosted by John Schaefer.

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