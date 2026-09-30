Black Man in America

Illustration showing deck plans and cross sections of British slave ship Brookes in 1788.

This show is "devoted to the history and life of Afro-Americans and the contributions they have made and are making to the material, cultural and spiritual wealth of this country. This includes ALL of living, not simply the Civil Rights issues we see in the headlines".

Produced by WNYC and the City's Commission on Human Rights

Stories

George R. Metcalf

Either blacks and whites work together, or the United States will fall apart at the seams.
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Martin Mayer

Roy Metcalf of the City's Commission on Human Rights interviews Martin Mayer, author of _The teachers strike: New York, 1968_.
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John Henrik Clarke

Dr. Clarke recounts the fascinating history of Harlem's "Striver's Row", and hazards a fairly optimistic prognostic for the area's future.
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Anne Moody

William H. Booth interviews Anne Moody, author of _Coming of Age in Mississippi_.
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Reginald Damerell

Reginald Damerell on Teaneck, New Jersey, the first town in the nation to vote for integrated schools.
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Ernest Dunbar

William Booth interviews Ernest Dunbar, author of _The Black Expatriates; a Study of American Negroes in Exile_.
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Hillel Black

Hillel Black analyzes how textbooks have molded the thought of students (and teachers) for generations; this includes textbooks' portrayals of African-Americans and other minorities.
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Alice M. Yohalem

William Booth interviews Alice Yohalem, co-author of _The Middle-Class Negro in the White Man's World_.
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Arthur Blaustein

Civil Rights activist Arthur I. Blaustein marched in Selma and just edited "Man Against Poverty: World War III."
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David Rogers

The author of "110 Livingston Street," a scathing exposé of the failure of the New York City public school system.
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Julius Lester

The inimitable Julius Lester speaks about racism.
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Nathan Wright

Civil Rights advocate Nathan Wright discusses rioting.
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Nat Hentoff

The Oceanhill-Brownsville controversy and more.
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Frank Riessman

Dr. Frank Reissman on his book "Up From Poverty: New Career Ladders for Non-Professionals."
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Paul Good

A great many of the Southern poor are living like medieval serfs.
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