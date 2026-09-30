Police Safety Program

From the cover of Spring 3100 magazine in the 1930s.

A 1949-1950 children's musical variety show for youngsters who need some supervision.

Join Mister Narrator, Talking Piano, Mister Singing Safety Police Officer, Old Man Accident, and others in issuing a strict disciplinary stance on crossing the street with safety.  Other topics covered include bicycle safety, avoiding strangers, a-b rhyming schemes, and general carefulness.

Stories

[Cauliflower song]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

[Bicycle safety]

Mr. Narrator reads a letter from An Anxious Father asking for bicycle safety advice for his 13-year-old.
WNYC |

[Nautical safety]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

[Think and take your time]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

[Safety at intersections]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

[Baseball safety]

Mr. Narrator, Patrolman Dixon, Patrolman Southwick, and Patrolman Diamond use the tune for "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" to make a song about baseball safety.
WNYC |

[The corner is the safe place to cross]

Crossing the street in New York City can be a challenge.
WNYC |

[Safely cross the street]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

[Rollerskating safety]

The tune for "East Side West Side" becomes instructions on safely rollerskating around town.
WNYC |

[Look left and right]

Before the kibitzing car guys there were kibitzing cops writing safety songs on the radio.
WNYC |

[Look both ways before you cross the street]

Mr. Narrator, Patrolman Diamond, Patrolman Dixon, and Patrolman Southwick show how music played on the piano is like safety.
WNYC |

['S' for security]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

Trip to Careful Town

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Songs for children about safety. Mr. Narrator introduces Mr. P...
WNYC |

The Talking Safety Book

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Children's program featuring songs about safety. Mr. Narrator...
WNYC |

Safety Song For Children Who Like to Play

Mr. Traffic Safety Policeman, Mr. Narrator, Mr. Singin' Safety Police Man, Tommy, and Mr. Piano write a song in the studio, "For Children Who Like to Play."
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE