Police Safety Program
A 1949-1950 children's musical variety show for youngsters who need some supervision.
Join Mister Narrator, Talking Piano, Mister Singing Safety Police Officer, Old Man Accident, and others in issuing a strict disciplinary stance on crossing the street with safety. Other topics covered include bicycle safety, avoiding strangers, a-b rhyming schemes, and general carefulness.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations