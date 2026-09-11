9Nov

Analog Night with All Of It: Collage

Nov 9, 2026 | 7:00pm
WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
All of It Show Art

From works by famous artists like Pablo Picasso to the ubiquitous junk journals found on Instagram, the art of collage has evolved to become an easily accessible way to express creativity and preserve memories. Join experts and hobbyists alike to learn more about this art form and try your hand at making your own piece.

Tune into All of It and follow AOI on Instagram @allofitwnyc to catch the announcement on when tickets are released.

Other Upcoming Events

September 14 9:00 AM

Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 15 4:15 PM

Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014

IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 18 12:00 PM

Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

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