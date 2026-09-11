9Nov
Analog Night with All Of It: Collage
From works by famous artists like Pablo Picasso to the ubiquitous junk journals found on Instagram, the art of collage has evolved to become an easily accessible way to express creativity and preserve memories. Join experts and hobbyists alike to learn more about this art form and try your hand at making your own piece.
Tune into All of It and follow AOI on Instagram @allofitwnyc to catch the announcement on when tickets are released.
Other Upcoming Events
September 14 9:00 AM
Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It
The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014
September 15 4:15 PM
Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media
The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014