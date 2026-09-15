WNYC In Conversation: The Affordability Series

Join us for the third event in a five-part live community series focused on New York City’s affordability crisis. IN CONVERSATION: THE AFFORDABILITY SERIES brings New Yorkers together across lines of income, identity, and experience to explore how the affordability crisis impacts their lives—and where shared interests can lead to deeper understanding and solutions.

WNYC is traveling across the boroughs to hear directly from New Yorkers like you about how you're navigating the affordability crisis. On Wednesday, September 30, we’ll be at the Snug Harbor Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art on Staten Island.

New York City’s childcare crisis has become one of the clearest examples of how the affordability crunch shapes everyday family life. This conversation will bring together families navigating the high cost of care, small providers trying to sustain their businesses, and policy makers, to explore how parents and providers experience the same system under strain and what solutions might help families stay and thrive in New York City.

WNYC is pleased to offer a limited number of spaces for free, on-site childcare for children ages 2–12, with experienced childcare staff from Snug Harbor. Lite fare will be served following the discussion. There will also be trivia and a chance to take home some WNYC swag! Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the event starts at 7 pm.

Tickets are free, but registration is required.