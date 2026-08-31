From the bowels of hell, comes an odor of death and decay, a scent that has long been known throughout human history as the sign of doom.

Join us for Radiolab Presents: Viscera. We grab hold of this horrible smell - born of a long-overlooked chemical element - and venture from the hospital room, to the battlefield; from the inside of your head, to the farthest reaches of space, to show you how something we’ve always thought was bad, may in fact be very, very good. Featuring special guest Jennet Conant, Historian and best-selling author (The Great Secret: The Classified Work War II Disaster that Launched the War on Cancer).

Radiolab Presents: Viscera. Gripping tales of the human body with Radiolab, hosted by correspondent Dr. Avir Mitra and Senior Producer Matt Kielty.

This series of live podcasts explores the weird, wonderful, and often grotesque mysteries of the human body. By taking audience members along a journey into questions we have about our own bodies, a visceral experience is guaranteed.

Past installments include “The Elixir of Life,” a conversation exploring the ancient symbiotic experience of breastfeeding, “How to Save a Life, delving into the science of cardiac arrest, and ”“Antibiotic Apocalypse," a search for answers to an alarming rise in antibiotic resistance bacteria.