Broadway on the Radio: Operation Mincemeat

The new American cast of Broadway's “Operation Mincemeat” joins Alison Stewart live in The Greene Space at WNYC. The event will include performances and discussion with Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley, Amanda Jill Robinson, Jeff Kready, and Julia Knitel.

Here’s the score: the year is 1943, and right now we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. “Singin’ in the Rain” meets “Strangers on a Train,” “Operation Mincemeat” is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II.

Tune into All of It and follow AOI on Instagram @allofitwnyc to catch the announcement on when tickets are released.