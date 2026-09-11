9Oct
Brian Lehrer News Trivia Night
Brian Lehrer leads special guests in a multi-round quiz of news oddities for the ultimate prize - bragging rights. Between rounds, lucky members of the audience can take on 10-question quizzes and compete for prizes. Members of the audience will also be challenged to a 21-questions-style guess-who, which will unveil the identity of a special surprise interview guest.
Other Upcoming Events
September 14 9:00 AM
Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It
The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014
September 15 4:15 PM
Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media
The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014