9Oct

Brian Lehrer News Trivia Night

Oct 9, 2026 | 6:00pm
WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
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Brian Lehrer leads special guests in a multi-round quiz of news oddities for the ultimate prize - bragging rights. Between rounds, lucky members of the audience can take on 10-question quizzes and compete for prizes. Members of the audience will also be challenged to a 21-questions-style guess-who, which will unveil the identity of a special surprise interview guest. 

Other Upcoming Events

September 14 9:00 AM

Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 15 4:15 PM

Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014

IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 18 12:00 PM

Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

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