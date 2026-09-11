Maria Ressa, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner and one of the world’s most prominent advocates for journalism as a bulwark of democracy, joins Christy Tanner and Brian Lehrer for the second Democracy Dialogues conversation. Ressa will discuss understanding, defending and rebuilding democracy in the age of AI.

Ressa is the co-founder and CEO of Rappler, the Philippines’ independent news organization targeted by the government for its investigative reporting, and is the author of the new book “The Fight Back: A Citizen’s Guide to Standing Up to Dictators.”