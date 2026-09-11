15Oct

Democracy Dialogues

Oct 15, 2026 | 7:00pm
WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM
Democracy Dialogues Event Art 2

Maria Ressa, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner and one of the world’s most prominent advocates for journalism as a bulwark of democracy, joins Christy Tanner and Brian Lehrer for the second Democracy Dialogues conversation. Ressa will discuss understanding, defending and rebuilding democracy in the age of AI. 

Ressa is the co-founder and CEO of Rappler, the Philippines’ independent news organization targeted by the government for its investigative reporting, and is the author of the new book “The Fight Back: A Citizen’s Guide to Standing Up to Dictators.” 

Other Upcoming Events

September 14 9:00 AM

Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 15 4:15 PM

Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014

IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 18 12:00 PM

Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

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