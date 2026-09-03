18Sep

Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

Sep 18, 2026 | 12:00pm–1:00pm
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM
AOI_Broadway_Template_event Schmigadoon lights

Broadway on the Radio’s Fall 2026 season kicks off with this year’s Tony winner for Best Musical! The stars of Broadway's SCHMIGADOON! join Alison Stewart live in The Greene Space at WNYC. The event will feature creator Cinco Paul as well as interviews and performances from actors Sara Chase, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Maulik Pancholy, and brand new addition to the cast, Jennifer Simard!


This event is part of All Of It's Broadway on the Radio series.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is a LIVE radio taping. The program will begin promptly at 12:00 PM. In order to avoid disruption, we can not guarantee admission after the program starts.

Doors: 11:00 AM

Final Entry: 11:55 AM

Show: 12:00 PM

PREMIUM SEATING (FIRST 2 ROWS): $50

GENERAL ADMISSION: $25

LIVESTREAM: FREE (Suggested donation: $10)

Other Upcoming Events

September 14 9:00 AM

Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

The Greene Space

WNYC EVENTS
LIVE STREAM

September 25 7:00 PM

Radiolab Presents: Viscera

890 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA 02215

IN-PERSON

September 30 6:00 PM

Get Lit: George Saunders

455 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016

IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

Top Stories

Trump again blocks $252M of blizzard relief funds for NY, NJ

Governors of both states say the president is politicizing disaster relief.
Gothamist |

Gloria Steinem in Conversation with David Remnick, from 2015

The writer and activist, who died this week, discussed her memoir, the Black Lives Matter movement, and a question for activists: Which comes first, changing hearts or changing laws?
The New Yorker Radio Hour |

Ashe Performs From Her Forthcoming Album, 'The Girl of Your Dreams'

All Of It with Alison Stewart |

What Rising Global Bond Yields Mean for the Economy, and Your Money

The Brian Lehrer Show |
YOU ARE ONLINE