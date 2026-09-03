Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

Broadway on the Radio’s Fall 2026 season kicks off with this year’s Tony winner for Best Musical! The stars of Broadway's SCHMIGADOON! join Alison Stewart live in The Greene Space at WNYC. The event will feature creator Cinco Paul as well as interviews and performances from actors Sara Chase, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Maulik Pancholy, and brand new addition to the cast, Jennifer Simard!



This event is part of All Of It's Broadway on the Radio series.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is a LIVE radio taping. The program will begin promptly at 12:00 PM. In order to avoid disruption, we can not guarantee admission after the program starts.

Doors: 11:00 AM

Final Entry: 11:55 AM

Show: 12:00 PM

PREMIUM SEATING (FIRST 2 ROWS): $50



GENERAL ADMISSION: $25



LIVESTREAM: FREE (Suggested donation: $10)