16Dec
Analog with All Of It: Origami
Analog with All Of It is a new event series where host Alison Stewart invites you to get crafty, explore new hobbies, and access your creativity in a hands-on way. Hear from makers and enthusiasts who share a passion or expertise and make new connections with your fellow WNYC listeners.
Join Alison Stewart and guests for another edition of Analog with All Of It, where we invite you to get crafty, explore new hobbies, and access your creativity in a hands-on way.
This time, we’ll spend an evening making and learning about Origami, featuring instructors and experts on the ancient history of the artform. Paper and other materials will be provided. No previous experience is required!