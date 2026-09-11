13Dec
WQXR’s Holiday Show
Put some jingle in your kringle and join us in the Greene Space for an afternoon of music and merriment. The WQXR hosts will introduce a variety of musical guests to celebrate the season. Members of the Abyssinian Baptist Church will perform as well as others to be announced.
Other Upcoming Events
September 14 9:00 AM
Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It
The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014
September 15 4:15 PM
Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media
The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014