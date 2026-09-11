6Nov

The New Yorker Radio Hour Presents: “Chameleon Street”

Nov 6, 2026 | 7:00pm
WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
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Over 35 years ago, a film called “Chameleon Street” won the Sundance Jury Prize but then fell into relative obscurity. Over subsequent years, the film found its audience, drawing comparisons to seminal works on the subject of race, like Ralph Ellison's “Invisible Man” and was even sampled by the hip-hop duo Black Star. New Yorker film critic Richard Brody has long been a champion of the film and its charismatic writer-director-star Wendell B. Harris, Jr.

On November 6th, Brody and Harris will join a rare screening of the film, followed by a Q&A hosted by New Yorker Radio Hour’s Adam Howard. This "overlooked masterpiece" is ripe for rediscovery and its themes of race and class are as prescient as ever.

Other Upcoming Events

September 14 9:00 AM

Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

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September 15 4:15 PM

Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014

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September 18 12:00 PM

Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

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