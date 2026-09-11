The New Yorker Radio Hour Presents: “Chameleon Street”

Over 35 years ago, a film called “Chameleon Street” won the Sundance Jury Prize but then fell into relative obscurity. Over subsequent years, the film found its audience, drawing comparisons to seminal works on the subject of race, like Ralph Ellison's “Invisible Man” and was even sampled by the hip-hop duo Black Star. New Yorker film critic Richard Brody has long been a champion of the film and its charismatic writer-director-star Wendell B. Harris, Jr.

On November 6th, Brody and Harris will join a rare screening of the film, followed by a Q&A hosted by New Yorker Radio Hour’s Adam Howard. This "overlooked masterpiece" is ripe for rediscovery and its themes of race and class are as prescient as ever.