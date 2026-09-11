Broadway on The Radio: Chicago

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of CHICAGO on Broadway, the show’s stars join Alison Stewart live in The Greene Space at WNYC. The event will include performances and discussion about the long-running hit musical. Cast and creative guests to be announced.

This event is part of All Of It's Broadway on the Radio series.

Tune into All of It and follow AOI on Instagram @allofitwnyc to catch the announcement on when tickets are released.