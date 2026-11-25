You’ve seen Elf, you’ve been Scrooged and you take National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation every holiday season, but there’s another special title film that deserves to be in your rotation: Christmas Eve at Miller’s Point.

It’s a charming, authentic and wholly original little film that never got the wide audience it deserved. New Yorker film critic Richard Brody is a big champion of the movie, placing it on his Best of 2024 list. And, he will be joining The New Yorker Radio Hour’s Adam Howard and the film’s director, Tyler Thomas Taormina, for a Q&A after a screening of he film.