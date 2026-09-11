Broadway on The Radio: The Lost Boys

The stars of Broadway's Tony Award-winning new musical “The Lost Boys” join Alison Stewart live in The Greene Space at WNYC. The event will include performances and discussion about the latest Tony-winner for Best Musical. Cast and creative guests to be announced.

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “missing” posters.

When Lucy (Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean) and her teenage sons Michael and Sam move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Tune into All of It and follow AOI on Instagram @allofitwnyc to catch the announcement on when tickets are released.