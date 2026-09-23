Radiolab Presents: Viscera

For hundreds of years, we have been trying to replace parts of ourselves, from our beating hearts and other organs to the skin on our bodies to the hair on our heads. Nearly every part.

In the latest Viscera, ER Doc Avir Mitra and Senior Correspondent Molly Webster take us into the wild, rapidly evolving world of transplants. Then we’ll kick it with New York Times bestselling science writer Mary Roach (Stiff and Ruff, Replaceable You), who spent the last couple of years traveling all over, from Sichuan Province in China to Tbilisi, Georgia, to Massachusetts General Hospital, to understand just how far we’ve come, and how far we’ll go, to replace our parts.

And Avir talks with his dear friend, Alin Gragossian, about one of the scariest days of both of their lives. And we ask: After all our years of trying, how close are we to convincing our bodies to accept what isn’t us?