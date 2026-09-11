3Nov

WQXR Presents: Igor Levit

Nov 3, 2026 | 7:00pm
WQXR EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM
WQXR

The New York Times has called Igor Levit one of the “most important artists of his generation;” The New Yorker describes him as a pianist “like no other.”

Levit visits The Greene Space for an intimate evening discussing his career, life, and new record label, No Silence, launched in partnership with Sony Classical.

The event takes place just days after the release of the first three recordings on No Silence, featuring works by Satie, Beethoven, and Schoenberg interpreted by Levit. Levit will perform selections from his recordings during the evening.

Other Upcoming Events

September 14 9:00 AM

Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 15 4:15 PM

Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014

IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 18 12:00 PM

Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

Top Stories

9/11 25 Years Later: Remembering the Ordinary Americans Who Died on 9/11

New Jersey columnist Mike Kelly, tells the stories of ordinary Americans, who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.
The Brian Lehrer Show |

2026 Fall Schedule Change

WNYC followed up with people whose voices we captured in the aftermath of the September 11th attack to hear their reflections.
WNYC |

Colin Kaepernick, Ten Years After Taking a Knee

In his new memoir, “The Perilous Fight,” the former N.F.L. star recounts the backlash he faced from the league.
The New Yorker Radio Hour |

A Documentary Spotlights the Oldest People in the World

All Of It with Alison Stewart |
YOU ARE ONLINE