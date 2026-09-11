WQXR Presents: Igor Levit

The New York Times has called Igor Levit one of the “most important artists of his generation;” The New Yorker describes him as a pianist “like no other.”

Levit visits The Greene Space for an intimate evening discussing his career, life, and new record label, No Silence, launched in partnership with Sony Classical.

The event takes place just days after the release of the first three recordings on No Silence, featuring works by Satie, Beethoven, and Schoenberg interpreted by Levit. Levit will perform selections from his recordings during the evening.