Mayor John Lindsay

Hugh Carey seated next to Ethel Kennedy, John Lindsay speaking at an outside event; circa 1970; New York.

This collection features a selection of digitized WNYC audio tapes from New York City Mayor John Lindsay's press conferences, ceremonies, speeches, and addresses. Lindsay was the mayor of New York from 1966 to 1973, but the bulk of this collection is from his first 3 years in office.* During those three years Lindsay would spend much of his time struggling with labor issues, municipal corruption, and civil unrest and poverty. All of these subjects and more are captured here.

The two best known labor obstacles he faced during his tenure as mayor were undoubtedly the Transit Workers Strike of 1966, which began on his first day in office, January 1, 1966, and the Teacher’s Strike of 1968. These were not the only times he went head-to-head with organized labor however, with Lindsay confronting strikes, stoppages, sit-ins, and slowdowns from sanitation workers, welfare caseworkers, cab-drivers, and others, in a seemingly incessant struggle to keep a fragile city government running.

Corruption didn’t help. Lindsay dealt with graft in both the Police and the Sanitation departments in the early years of his administration. The latter case hit especially close to home, with one of Lindsay’s friends finding himself in its center.

The mid-to-late ‘60s were a also time of riots and unrest in urban areas throughout the United States. Lindsay spent much of his time in office trying to come to grips with the problems in Harlem, Bed-Stuy, The Bronx, and elsewhere, finding ways to combat the poverty that he saw as the root of the those problems. In 1967, he would become de facto head of the Kerner Commission on Civil Disorders, appointed as vice-chairman by President Johnson.

But thankfully, it wasn’t all trials and travails. Lindsay found time in his administration to pal around with Mrs. Brady, Florence Henderson, cutting a tune for the Night Owls in ‘66, and was able to spend a few relaxing “mayor’s conference” days in Hawaii in ‘67. He was also able to swear-in countless dedicated civil servants, many of whom can be heard again here, for the first time in decades.

 

Scans of program notes and other ephemera are available on request.

Audio is courtesy of the New York City Municipal Archives.

*(Facing a 1971 budget crisis, Lindsay and the Board of Estimate were forced to slash the Municipal Broadcast Services staff by 50%)


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This web resource has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

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Stories

Bess Myerson Starts Her Career in Government

A former Miss America is determined to "exorcize from this city the persistent cancer created by greed and advantage-seeking…" as Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Affairs.
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Mayor Lindsay press Conference [on police strike]

Mayor Lindsay press conference on three-day police strike. The Mayor's statement is as follows: Eight million New Yorkers depend each day on New York's police to preserve the peace,...
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Lindsay Press Conference on Rejection of Welfare Request

Mayor John V. Lindsay hosts a press conference with two statements: Proclamation about Leningrad Trials "Day of concern," and an unprecedented rejection of the Welfare 2.4 billion bud...
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Lindsay press conference

Mayor Lindsay press conference with Queens Borough President Sidney Leviss; Board of Education President Murry Bergtraum; Board of Education Vice Chair Isaiah Robinson; and Corona hom...
WNYC |

John Lindsay signing of an executive order #27 which gives formal status to the mayor's committee on the exploitation of workers

John Lindsay signs executive order #27 which gives formal status to the mayor's committee on the exploitation of workers The members are John Cadden, Henery Phoner, Steven Denzillo, ...
WNYC |

Lindsay press conference [on Correction appointments].

NYC Mayor John V. Lindsay heads a press conference along with William vanden Heuvel, Chairman of Correction Board, and Leo C. Zefferetti, President of Correction Officers Benevolent A...
WNYC |

Lindsay press conference [on new construction board]

New York City Comptroller Abraham D. Beame and Mayor John V. Lindsay announce the creation of a 3-person construction board headed by Municipal Services Administrator Milton Musicus a...
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Mayor John Lindsay Press Conference - Candidacy of Charles Goodell

Senator Javits and Mayor Linday come out in support of Charles Goodell for U.S. Senate form New York against William F. Buckley.
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Mayor Lindsay Press Conference on Support for Charles Goodell

Jacob Javits and John Lindsay endorse Charles Goodell's troubled re-election campaign for New York governor, and warns against voting for Richard Ottinger.Audio courtesy of the NYC Mu...
WNYC |

Lindsay press conference [on Nixon comments]

Mayor Lindsay answers questions regarding his remarks made the day before about President Nixon, whom the Mayor held responsible for the "cloud of suspicion and mistrust." Audio court...
WNYC |

Mayor Lindsay Press Conference [Goldberg Endorsement]

Republican New York City Mayor John Lindsay, citing "an ominous political trend" in Albany, endorses the Democratic ticket for Governorship of Arthur Goldberg and Basil Paterson, both...
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Mayor Lindsay presentation of council chambers

Mayor Lindsay presentation of council chambers.Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal Archives WNYC CollectionWNYC archives id: 151441Municipal archives id: T7633
WNYC |

Lindsay press conference

Mayor Lindsay welcomes officials and parade leaders from the Pulaski Day festivities. He signs a proclamation declaring October 4, 1970, as Pulaski Day in New York City. He also ann...
WNYC |

Mayor Lindsay Press Conference, Endorsement of Louis Lefkowitz

In this press conference, Mayor Lindsay endorses Louis Lefkowitz for Attorney General for State of New York, calling him 'the people's lawyer.' Lefkowitz thanks the Mayor and pledges ...
WNYC |

Mayor Lindsay Power Shortage

Mayor Lindsay says the power shortage is now at its worst since the summer. He urges New Yorkers to conserve energy by cutting back on unnecessary power use such as leaving the refrig...
WNYC |
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