The Marshall McLuhan Tapes
Canadian media theorist Marshall McLuhan had a lot to say about radio, television, and what was then, the coming information revolution. His friend and fellow cybernetic guru, Tony Schwartz liked what McLuhan had to say and used him often in his WNYC series Adventures in Sound and Communications Journal. Give a listen to him now and see just how prophetic he was.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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