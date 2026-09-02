Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

Doors Open: 8:30am

Program Begins: 9:00am

Reserve your seat today. Space is limited.

Join us for a discussion on why truth is so important and why people are willing to risk everything for it.



The inaugural event, co-presented with URL Media, will feature two conversations exploring the fight for democracy, the role of journalism, and the experiences of Afghan women in the years following the Taliban's return to power.

New York Public Radio President & CEO Christy Tanner will speak with Adela Raz, Director of Princeton University's Afghanistan Policy Lab, the last ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United States and the first woman to serve as Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations.

This will be followed by a conversation featuring URL Media co-founder S. Mitra Kalita and Rebecca Blumenstein, President of Editorial at NBC News and co-author of The Last Free Women: A Daring Escape from Afghanistan and Coming of Age in America. Through the lenses of diplomacy, storytelling, and global affairs, these conversations will examine what is at stake when women's voices are excluded from public life and why these issues continue to resonate around the world.