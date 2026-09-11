Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media

Join President and CEO Christy Tanner at New York Public Radio’s The Greene Space for an inside look at how news gets made. In conversation with Fast Company news editor Christopher Zara, Christy will share why now is the

moment to invest in a new era of democracy—where journalism and creativity thrive, facts unite us, and power answers to the people.



The experience will continue with a live broadcast of All Things Considered, giving guests a front-row seat to the people and stories shaping New York Public Radio. Hear a conversation with WNYC’s Radio Rookies—the Peabody Award-winning program that trains New York City teens and young adults in audio journalism—and a preview of WNYC’s new pop-up advice show, Please Advise.

The in-person audience is limited to attendees of Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. The conversation will be live streamed on WNYC’s YouTube for the general public.