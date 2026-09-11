15Sep

Fast Company’s Fast Tracks: NYPR’s Christy Tanner on the Power of Independent Media

Sep 15, 2026 | 4:15pm–6:15pm
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM
Fast Company Innovation Festival

Join President and CEO Christy Tanner at New York Public Radio’s The Greene Space for an inside look at how news gets made. In conversation with Fast Company news editor Christopher Zara, Christy will share why now is the
moment to invest in a new era of democracy—where journalism and creativity thrive, facts unite us, and power answers to the people.

The experience will continue with a live broadcast of All Things Considered, giving guests a front-row seat to the people and stories shaping New York Public Radio. Hear a conversation with WNYC’s Radio Rookies—the Peabody Award-winning program that trains New York City teens and young adults in audio journalism—and a preview of WNYC’s new pop-up advice show, Please Advise.

The in-person audience is limited to attendees of Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. The conversation will be live streamed on WNYC’s YouTube for the general public.

Other Upcoming Events

September 14 9:00 AM

Democracy Dialogues: If You Can Keep It

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 18 12:00 PM

Broadway on the Radio: Schmigadoon!

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

WNYC EVENTS
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM

September 25 7:00 PM

Radiolab Presents: Viscera

890 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA 02215

IN-PERSON

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