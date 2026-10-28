Get Lit: Hernan Diaz

Join The New York Public Library and WNYC’s Get Lit! Book Club, hosted by Alison Stewart from WNYC’s All of It. This month, Alison speaks with author Hernan Diaz.

The Get Lit! Book Club, a partnership between The New York Public Library and WNYC, brings New Yorkers together each month to read and discuss a popular title.

The November title is Hernan Diaz's "Ply"—a novel that examines the place of technology in the American imagination by combining Dickensian odyssey, family drama, and scientific thriller to poignantly chart the tenuous boundaries of selfhood and the distance that inevitably stands between us and those we love.

From the Publisher: Centuries from now, at the dawn of a historical epoch filled with both uncertainty and promise, an orphan is adrift in a city on the brink of a great transformation. The state has been dismantled, and humans are reinventing social bonds and learning new ways to coexist with nature. Following a childhood defined by loss, survival, and found family, the orphan grows up to become a “pincher,” someone who steals electricity from the grid to sell it on the black market. It’s a high-risk life, one that brings her into a rich art and music scene where she powers underground concerts. It also leads her to a colossal scientific invention that could change the very fabric of reality.

Hernan Diaz will join Alison Stewart for a conversation and book signing on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 pm. Musical guest TBA.

Tickets are free, but seats are first come, first serve and not guaranteed. Doors open at 5:30 pm

Throughout the month, All of It host Alison Stewart and the Library will accompany readers, providing touchpoints on-air and on social media at @allofitwnyc and @nypl. Borrow the book (and more than 300,000 others) for free through the Library on your preferred device. Learn more: nypl.org/ebookhelp