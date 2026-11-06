In Conversation: The Affordability Series

With Democrats winning a majority in Congress in the midterm elections, the future of federal health care policy is entering a new chapter. Still, Medicaid work requirements are coming in 2027, creating a new sense of precarity for the millions of New Yorkers who rely on the public insurance program. Medicaid also serves as a major revenue source for the city’s hospitals and clinics, meaning cuts could put services at risk for everyone. In the Bronx, where nearly two-thirds of residents depend on the program, city and state health officials are working to minimize the fall-out, but even those may be short-term fixes.

Join WNYC's All Things Considered on Wednesday, Nov. 18, for a live community conversation with Medicaid recipients, health care providers and policymakers about what's changing, what's at risk and how New York can protect access to care.

The event takes place at the Flom Auditorium in Fordham University's Walsh Family Library in the Bronx. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free, but registration is required.