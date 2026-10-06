22Oct

In Conversation: The Affordability Series

Oct 22, 2026 | 6:30pm–8:30pm
NYC Now Queens

The long-promised expansion of the Second Avenue Subway was intended to address a longstanding transit gap in East Harlem. But as construction advances, the project has also exposed a deeper tension between infrastructure investment and displacement.

Join WNYC's NYC Now, Thursday, October 22, for a live podcast and community conversation with residents, business owners, and MTA officials to discuss what it means to invest in transit without displacing the communities it is meant to serve.

This is the fourth event in a five-part live community series focused on New York City’s affordability crisis. IN CONVERSATION: THE AFFORDABILITY SERIES brings New Yorkers together across lines of income, identity, and experience to explore how the affordability crisis impacts their lives—and where shared interests can lead to deeper understanding and solutions.

We'll be at CCCADI Ilé Oyin in East Harlem. Lite fare will be served following the discussion. There will also be trivia and a chance to take home some WNYC swag! Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the event starts at 7 pm.

Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Other Upcoming Events

October 8 12:00 PM

Broadway on the Radio: Operation Mincemeat

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014

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October 9 6:00 PM

Brian Lehrer News Trivia Night

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014

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October 15 7:00 PM

Democracy Dialogues: Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa

The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

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