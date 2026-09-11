On The Way Presents: The Future Of Mass Transit In New York

MTA Chair Janno Lieber joins WNYC’s “On The Way” for an in-depth conversation on the country’s largest mass transit system. Lieber is the 14th person to run the transit agency, but only the fourth person to hold the job for more than five years. He joins WNYC transportation and infrastructure editor Clayton Guse in The Greene Space to discuss what the transit agency means to New York and the future of the transportation networks used by millions of people every day.